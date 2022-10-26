MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday.

Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond.

Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another inmate attempted to bond out on an unrelated charge, Chilcutt assumed that person’s identity and was released instead.

The sheriff’s office said the correctional officers involved did not follow proper protocol in releasing Chilcutt and were fired from their jobs.

Chief Taylor said Chilcutt is currently at large, has no known residence or vehicle and is considered homeless. If you see her or know where she is, call (855-485-8477.

The sheriff’s department has not said if Chilcutt is now facing additional criminal charges.