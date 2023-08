MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, at 7:42 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 Block of Breedlove Street where they found a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.