MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police said Monday that a missing woman was found dead, and they are investigating.

Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was initially reported missing to police last week. MPD said Monday morning that Palmer had been located, but provided no other details until later confirming the case was a death investigation.

Police didn’t provide any details Monday about how they believe Palmer died or where she was located.

Early Friday morning, an officer showed up at a Whitehaven home where Palmer’s roommate and her mother said they hadn’t heard from her since the day before, according to a police report.

Her roommate said Palmer told her she would be right back and left with a Lyft driver in an unknown vehicle. The roommate and Palmer’s mother told the investigator they called her phone multiple times but it went straight to voicemail.

They tracked her last known location using her iPad. Her boyfriend told police he also went to that location and spoke with a man there who said she left, but he didn’t know when.

Loved ones we spoke with said the mother of two was “a joy” to be around and very loving.

We also reached out to Lyft and are waiting to hear back. We will keep you posted as we learn more about the case.