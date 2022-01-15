MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead on Saturday morning.



The shooting happened on the 5100 block of Winchester Road around 3 a.m. When police arrived, they found one woman shot lying under a white pickup truck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said one person who witnessed the shooting gave a description of the suspect who was later identified as Christian Pitts. According to police documents, Pitts, 34, was located on the 5100 block of Walton Lake and arrested. Officers also found the weapon used in the shooting.

According to MPD, Pitts told officers that he was asleep in his vehicle when he heard a noise under his car. Police said when he got out of the car, he began fighting a woman who was under the car and told officers he “blacked out.”

Court documents note that Pitts was convicted of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in 2017.



Pitts is being charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.