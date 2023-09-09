COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Collierville, police say.

According to Collierville Police, officers responded to a shooting call on Fulford Way at around 5:43 p.m. Saturday.

Collierville Police say one woman was pronounced dead, and a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be a “domestic situation”. Collierville Police say a suspect fled the scene, but the department cannot release information on the suspect at this time.

Collierville Police say the investigation is ongoing.