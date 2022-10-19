MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday.

A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin.

Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Millbranch and Raines.

She was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, the intersection was sealed off as MPD investigated the crash.

Several people in the area told us they are shocked about what happened. One person who didn’t want to be identified said he saw the children get out of the wrecked car, but they didn’t appear to be hurt.

Police initially said Macklin was a victim of aggravated assault. Now, a suspect is being sought as police and family try to unravel what led to the deadly shooting.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.