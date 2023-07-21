MEMPHIS, Tenn. –The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot and killed, and a man critically injured, during an apparent domestic violence incident Friday morning in southeast Shelby County.

It happened at around 11:30 A.M. in the 6700 block of Martha’s Point, off Ross Road.

Deputies said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and a man was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

The couple reportedly was married, county officials said.

The sheriff’s department is calling this a death investigation and has not released any details about the shooting or the relationship between the man and woman.

This is a developing story.