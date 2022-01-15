MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight on South Bellevue at Dixie Queen.

Memphis Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 1181 S. Bellevue. Officers said the victim, Maresha Williams, got into an argument with two suspects at the drive-thru window.

According to police, the suspects drove away but returned to the business a short time later and fired multiple gunshots into the business.

Williams was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital where she later died.

MPD said the first suspects is a black man who was wearing a black bubble coat. The second suspect is a black woman. Police do not have any description of the woman suspect at this time.

Police are looking for a man and woman in a dark-colored Nissan Versa that has a damaged driver-side front and rear door. The vehicle also has cardboard covering the driver-side window.

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.