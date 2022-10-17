MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is critically injured after a shooting led to a crash in Whitehaven Monday night.

Police say officers responded to a crash involving a gray Volkswagon in the 4100 block of Millbranch at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle struck a pole.

A woman inside the vehicle was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say there were two children inside the vehicle but they were not hurt.

  • Scene on Millbranch Road Monday night (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)
Police have not given any suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.