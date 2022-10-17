MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is critically injured after a shooting led to a crash in Whitehaven Monday night.

Police say officers responded to a crash involving a gray Volkswagon in the 4100 block of Millbranch at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle struck a pole.

A woman inside the vehicle was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say there were two children inside the vehicle but they were not hurt.

Scene on Millbranch Road Monday night (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)

Police have not given any suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.