MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Friday evening.

Police responded to a call on Richmond Avenue near Sardis Street at around 5:07 p.m. Officers reportedly found a woman who had been shot.

Memphis Police say she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One person has reportedly been detained.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.