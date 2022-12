MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m.

The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

MPD says it stemmed from a domestic situation and the people involved knew each other.