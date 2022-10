MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in North Memphis.

MPD found a woman on the 2100 block of Griggs Avenue in critical condition. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the a male suspect was driving a white vehicle. This is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.