MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who police say was wearing a black hoodie, reportedly fled the scene.

Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.