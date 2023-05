MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Summer Avenue early Saturday morning.

Memphis Police responded to the incident at Summer and Baltic at 1:19 a.m.

Police say the 44-year-old pedestrian was hit by a dark-colored SUV and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The responsible vehicle fled eastbound.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.