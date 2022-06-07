MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Interstate 240 Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at I-240 westbound at the Mt. Moriah exit ramp just before 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was driving a dark gray sedan. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

According to TDOT, the exit ramp is closed and the left and right shoulders are blocked at this time.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.