MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m.

The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.

One minute before this shooting, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police have not said if these events are connected.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.