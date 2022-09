PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot.

She was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.