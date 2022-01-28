MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An employee at a South Memphis discount store has been indicted on murder charges after shooting a suspected shoplifter outside of the store last summer, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Friday.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. on July 22 at the Dollar Tree store in the 1800 block of South Third Street.

According to investigators, Ashley Croom, 32, followed Dewaynne Reed, 27, out of the store and confronted him in the parking lot about items he had taken without paying. She pulled out a handgun, shot him twice, and took the items back into the store.

A grand jury indicted Croom Thursday on a count of second-degree murder. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.