MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman was indicted Thursday in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The incident happened on April 3 around 11:00 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive.

Police located 52-year-old Derwin White outside of Shaquita Williams’ apartment with deep cuts to his chest and left hand.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams told police she and White were involved in an argument and said, “Don’t play with me. I’m not going to play with you.”

According to Weirich, Williams then stabbed White in the chest and hand multiple times.

Williams, 39, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.