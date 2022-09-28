MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been indicted after a child died after he was left inside a hot car outside of a Memphis daycare earlier this year.

Fay Eschoe was indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide.

Police said a daycare worker left 1-year-old Carson Flowers in the backseat of a car at Education Is The Key Children’s Center on Thomas Street on May 19.

According to investigators, the child was left in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

Two people were detained including the daycare worker but police did not specify at the time if the other person that was detained also worked at the daycare.

Eschoe is being held on a $50,000 bond.