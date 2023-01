MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven.

According to MPD, at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 Block of East Raines Road.

Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Reports suggest that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.