MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hurt in a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex, police say.

The shooting happened at the Country View Apartments on Ann Court. Police made it to the scene at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening.

Memphis Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.