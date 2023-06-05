MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hit by a car early Monday and is in critical condition, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, at 12:16 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Auburn Road. A woman was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police later determined the woman was hit by a car, not a bullet. They corrected their account later Monday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate.