MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Frayser Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the crash in the 3400 block of Range Line Road just after 5:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the person responsible for the crash stayed on the scene. He was also assaulted by unknown assailants before officers arrived.

No charges were filed.