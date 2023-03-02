MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly pulled a gun on someone who owed her $20 from a card game.

According to reports, on February 15, the victim told Memphis Police that she went to a house in north Memphis to play cards. Once there, the victim saw Juanita Tucker, who reminded her that she owed her $20 from a card game a week before.

Tucker allegedly pointed a black handgun at her and said, “You are not playing cards, and you are not leaving.” The victim paid Tucker and then called the police to file a report.

On February 20, the victim identified Tucker in a six-picture lineup. Tucker was charged with aggravated assault and is set to appear in court Thursday.