MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after shots were fired in the Frayser-Raleigh area overnight.

Police said they responded to a shooting call at midnight at the Highland Chateau Apartments.

A bullet grazed a woman in the head as she left a friend’s apartment. She was walking to her vehicle when she heard a gunshot and then felt something hit her head.

She also told police that someone was shooting at her car as she left her grandma’s house in Frayser. Officers found one bullet hole next to the gas tank of her car.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

“It’s really is uncomfortable to hear about somebody getting hurt or to hear about something actually happening to somebody. Probably nine times out of ten that probably didn’t mean to go the way it went,” said Darron Hunter, who has lived in the community for five years.

Memphis Police were not able to locate a crime scene. But this is the same complex where a bullet took the life of 8-year-old Jordyn Washington back in 2020.

So far this year, there have been 24 gun-related incidents in the area. Hunter believes it’s time for answers.

“I pray for the family, pray for her. It’s just we need to start looking for some type of change, some type of growth and understanding. Like why people do what they do,” Hunter said. “What’s the reasoning? Is there a reason, or are you just doing it?”