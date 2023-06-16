MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman and her grandson went missing after they were dropped off at a bus stop in South Memphis.

Police say Mae Newson and Jayceon Lee have been missing since Thursday. A family member reportedly dropped them off at the bus stop on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Gausco Road.

Memphis Police say the two were going to the Benjamin L. Hooks library on Poplar Avenue.

Jayceon is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts, and black Puma sneakers.

Newson was last seen wearing a white tank top, white and gray stretch pants, and a black jacket. Police say Newson has mental health issues that require medication.

If you see them, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.