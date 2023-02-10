MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and her grandchildren are shaken after she said carjackers held them at gunpoint outside an East Memphis hotel.

Police said three suspects held the woman and her granddaughter at gunpoint. The suspects took their money, phone and car with an oxygen tank inside.

Initially, one suspect approached the woman asking to use her phone before carjacking her and taking all of her possessions.

The incident happened Thursday just after midnight at the Extended Stay located on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis.

One of the suspects has been identified as 18-year-old Tkai Gardner. He’s facing multiple charges including carjacking, aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment.

Police said Gardner and two other men held a 53-year-old woman and her 7-year-old granddaughter at gunpoint.