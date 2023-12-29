MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Missing Endangered Adult alert was issued for a woman who was reported missing after giving birth and then leaving the hospital, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, Jasmine Jones gave birth to twins on Sunday at Regional One Hospital, but was diagnosed with post-partum depression and schizophrenia soon afterward.

She was emergency committed by her doctor and the Department of Children’s Services reportedly took protective custody of the newborns.

Police say Jones left the hospital on Friday at around 3 p.m.

She is described as a 5-foot-3-inch, 33-year-old woman weighing 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and blue socks. She was also carrying a black blanket with white, purple, and pink hearts on it.

If you see Jasmine Jones, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.