MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend.

Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured.

Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. The two began arguing, leading Williams to issue a threat she was going to have her “baby daddy pull up.”

Shortly thereafter, a white sedan did pull up. William’s boyfriend tried to drive away.

Two turns later, on Euclid Avenue, there was gunfire. The boyfriend was hit in the back.

Another bullet weny through the window of a home on Euclid Avenue, where a family was inside. They were uninjured.

Others looked on after the vehicle being trailed crashed at Euclid and Emmie Street, where things came to an end.

Williams is now facing charges for reckless endangerment and attempted murder.

The “baby daddy” was identified as William Waddlington. Waddlington has been charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.