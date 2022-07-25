MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was gunned down near the Airport area and left near a church cemetery on Friday.

The woman’s body was found behind a church along Oakville Street, off Lamar Avenue, laying just a few feet from the church’s cemetery.

The victim has not been identified by police.

A man who lives nearby told WREG he called for help after finding the victim motionless in the grass.

“I was thinking she was intoxicated and was just laying out here,” said the man, who goes by Mr. Willie.

But, Mr. Willie said there was no response or reaction. As he began moving closer, he yelled in an attempt to get the woman’s attention.

The woman was already dead. She was laying in a grassy field with a gunshot wound just under her eye, he said.

The victim is someone Mr Willie said he has seen before in the area.

“She was so young, to have her rubbed out like that, I don’t know,” Mr. Willie said, shaking his head.

That somebody may have gotten away in a dark colored sedan, captured on surveillance cameras along with gunshot flashes. Police are hoping anyone who saw anything, will alert detectives.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.