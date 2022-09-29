MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Austin Eldridge was assisting a driver with a flat tire on the side of the road on February 5, 2021, when he was struck by a drunk driver in the eastbound lane near the Laughter Road exit.

Officials said Katherine Harris was the driver during the incident. She was later arrested and charged with DUI resulting in permanent injury.

Eldridge suffered injuries to both legs and was airlifted to Regional One. One of his legs had to be amputated.

Harris will be sentenced on October 24. She faces up to 25 years in prison.