MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in West Memphis.

Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the BP station on West Broadway and South Avalon. Officers found the woman in the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Sentra.

EMS arrived on the scene, but the woman did not survive her injuries. West Memphis Police have identified the victim as Christian Hammock from West Memphis.

Detectives said they determined the shooting happened on the 300 block of West Jefferson.

This is now an active investigation and the West Memphis Police said they will release more information at a later date.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.