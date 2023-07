Memphis Police responded to a “person down” call on Florida Street Friday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was found dead near a home in South Memphis Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a “person down” call near a home on Florida Street and South Parkway East at around 3:12 p.m.

Crime scene tape surrounds the area where a woman was reportedly found dead. Photo courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG.

Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have reportedly not determined the exact cause of the woman’s death at this time.

Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.