MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area.

Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30.

They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have any information on a suspect. They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Another woman was found shot to death near the same cemetery back in July.