MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say a woman was found dead in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a suspicious call to 2855 Old Austin Peay before 6 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

Police say the cause of death is unknown at the time. This is an ongoing investigation.

