MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted for shooting and killing his live-in girlfriend, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The shooting happened last year on Oct. 3 on the 3000 block of Madeline Circle. Shaniece Moore was found by officers inside of a black Infiniti suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

One witness told officers that they observed Cornelius Williams firing multiple shots at close range towards Moore, striking her in the chest as she fell to the ground. The witness also told officers that Williams and Moore were arguing earlier that day.

Another witness said Williams was following behind Moore with a handgun. Williams was taken into custody and admitted to officers of being in possession of a handgun, according to the press release. Both witness said Moore was Williams’ live-in girlfriend.

MPD later found out that Williams pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and second-degree murder in 2002.

He has also been charged with the same set of charges in Moore’s death. Williams is currently being held on a $600,000 bond.