MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead at the Wolf River bottoms in Northeast Memphis on Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a call near Wells Station and Chelsea Avenue and found a woman inside an abandoned vehicle at the river bottom.

Police say the woman was 41 years old.

No suspect information is available at the time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.