MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot.

Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m.

She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She was not able to tell police the location of the abandoned house.

The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

A McDonald’s spokesman says the shooting happened off-site and that the victim came to the parking lot looking for help.

A man at the scene said the woman had walked up to him in shock asking him to call 911. He couldn’t tell what was wrong because it was so dark.

She asked him to go to McDonald’s to be in the light, and that’s when he saw the gunshot wound in her side abdomen.

She couldn’t tell him what happened. The man said he heard gunshots but couldn’t tell where they were coming from.

No arrest has been made and police are investigating.