MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is being charged with multiple crimes after allegedly forging checks and stealing over $14,000 from a church in May.

Rasheema Cannon was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, identity theft, and forgery $10,000-$60,000.

According to records, the bookkeeper for Farmington Presbyterian Church in Germantown filed an offense report on May 5 regarding a counterfeit or forgery.

While going through the books for the church’s financials, the bookkeeper found an imbalance in the records.

Records say that she contacted First Horizon Bank and was informed that three checks had recently cleared for $14,136. The bookkeeper advised the bank that the checks had been altered.

The bookkeeper told Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies that the first check was initially written for $700 to Buzzfree, the second check was written for $500 to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, and the third was written for $500 to Wright Landscaping.

Records state that all three checks were changed to payable to Rasheema Cannon for $4,712.20.

First Horizon Bank records showed that the three checks were deposited into a Regions Bank account. According to bank records, Cannon owned the Regions Bank account.

Regions Bank electronic credit records also showed all three of the Farmington Presbyterian Church’s checks were deposited into Cannon’s account on May 3 via ATM for a total of $14,136.60.

Her bond is $3,000, which has been paid. She is set to appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.

Cannon was also charged for Vandalism $1,000-$2,500 on July 29 for allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car. Reports say she took a photo of herself sitting on top of the car and posted it to Facebook after hitting the car with an object. The damages were estimated to be over $1,100.