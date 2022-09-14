MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is in jail charged with attempted murder after police say she fired multiple rounds into a home.

Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges.

Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following an argument involving her mother.

Detectives say one round passed through the home, where people were residing.

After the shots were fired, police say Pierce was arguing outside the home, when Pierce reportedly struck a man in the face and said, “that’s why I did what I did”, referring to firing a shot into the residence.

Two of the people living in the house identified Pierce from a photo lineup as the person who attacked them.

Pierce will be arraigned on Wednesday.