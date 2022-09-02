MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser.

Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been escorted away from the shelter less than an hour before officers received the call.

According to police, Patrick said she wouldn’t leave because she had to finish eating her food and go to the restroom. She then ran from the officers.

Memphis Police say when officers caught her, she threw food at them. She reportedly urinated on the floor and one of the officers.

When the officers tried to get her in a squad car, Patrick allegedly kicked an officer in the chest and scratched another officer on the left arm. Memphis Police say officers used a spray for “force compliance.”

Police say Patrick managed to get out of the handcuffs while she was in the backseat of the squad car. Patrick reportedly kicked an officer in the face when they tried to put the handcuffs back on her.

Patrick is also accused of breaking the backseat camera of the squad car and intentionally hitting her head on the bars of the window several times.

Patrick is facing several charges, including assault of a first responder, disorderly conduct, trespassing and vandalism.