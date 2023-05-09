MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was robbed and almost carjacked by two men armed with guns in the Wolfchase area, and one suspect has been arrested and charged.

On April 29, Memphis Police responded to an attempted carjacking on Crescent Hill Drive, off Kate Bond Road. A woman said she was entering her truck when two men with guns approached her.

According to reports, one of the men opened her door, pointed the gun at her and told her to get out. She refused and tried to drive away.

One of the men jumped on top of her, and they began wrestling over the vehicle. The man then reached over to the passenger seat and took the victim’s backpack.

MPD says the man fell out of the car. The second man held the woman at gunpoint while both of them ran away from the scene. The incident was caught on video, police said.

Monday, police received a tip that the men responsible for the carjacking were in a house in the Nutbush area of Memphis.

Carlos Pineda was taken into custody Monday and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Carjacking and Possession of a Firearm. Police say he confessed to the crime.

Records did not indicate whether the other suspect was taken into custody.