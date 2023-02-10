MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife.

According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis.

Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka Triplett parked in the school’s parking lot and ran towards students with a knife. The school officer said she sprayed Tameka and her son with chemical agents to get them to stop fighting.

Tameka was placed in custody and taken to Jail East. The son was given a juvenile summons and placed in the custody of his aunt, according to MPD.

Tameka was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and tampering with/fabricating evidence. She is set to appear in court Friday.