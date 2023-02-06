MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month.

Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in a neighborhood off North Watkins. One shot narrowly missed where her 16-year-old son sleeps.

Clark said the chaos started last week, and things have gotten worse since then.

“As soon as I turned on the light, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. And I get on the floor,” she said. “They shot over here four times. It’s just that they only hit the house three times.”

We were there as she did what she could by putting up private property signs to deter the shooters.

Clark said the family hasn’t been able to stay at the house. She’s also concerned because her 7-year-old granddaughter lives with her.

“I have not had no rest. My nerves are bad,” she said.

Windows are constantly breaking while the home is also in construction.

“It’s like I’m buying glass for the last three days and then the people I did have working on my house have stopped. They’re scared. I understand,” Clark said.

She said neither her family nor her son have anything to do with the people the shooters could be after.

“I don’t know what the beef they got. That’s not my problem. That’s not my business. I just want them to know that they’re shooting at the wrong house. They’re shooting at us, and we have nothing to do with it,” Clark said.

As police continually respond to the home, she hopes the violence stops.

“I’m fearful. I don’t know what to do,” she said.

If you think you know anything that can help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.