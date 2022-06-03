MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was reportedly shot to death at an Amazon building in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

The shooting happened sometime around noon Friday. Horn Lake Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at the Amazon Warehouse on Commerce Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was shot three times. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Horn Lake Police said the shooting scene was outside of the warehouse.

At this time, there is no word on a motive. Horn Lake Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.