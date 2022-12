MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and five people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 and Getwell Thursday evening.

Police say the victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

MPD is asking drivers to avoid the area as officers work to investigate and clear the scene.

