MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after a crash in northeast Memphis that injured a child.

The crash happened May 2 on Raleigh Lagrange Road near the Meadows Apartment Homes.

Memphis Police say Miciah Tribbitt, 19, was traveling westbound in the far righthand lane of Raleigh Lagrange. Police say as Tribbitt approached the intersection of Raleigh Lagrange and Meadow Glade Lane, another driver pulled away from the stop sign on Meadow Glade Lane and drove into Tribbitt’s path.

Memphis Police say Tribbitt swerved to avoid hitting the other driver but struck the other vehicle on the left side.

A child was injured in the crash. Police say the child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition and stayed there for several days with a head injury.

Memphis Police say video of the crash showed that Tribbitt was “recklessly traveling at a high rate of speed” before the crash.

Investigators later learned Tribbitt was driving at 104 mph right before the crash and was driving 80 mph upon impact. The speed limit on Raleigh Lagrange is 45 mph.

Tribbitt reportedly did not have a license at the time of the crash.

Tribbitt has been charged with aggravated assault, speeding, driving without a license and violationg on seat belt laws.