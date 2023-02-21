MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say robbed a woman and dragged her out of her car at a small strip mall on Lamar last month.

Christopher Reed, 27, was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a serious felony. Police are still looking for a second suspect.

The victim told police she was sitting inside her 2012 Hyundai Sonata when a gray or silver vehicle pulled up beside her.

She said two men with guns got out of the vehicle and approached the driver and passenger side of her car.

The woman said she began to scream, and one of the males put his hand over her mouth while the other searched her vehicle and took her cell phone.

The victim identified Reed as the person who put his hand over her mouth.

She said Reed also pulled her out of her car, and the other suspect jumped in the passenger seat and drove off in her vehicle.

Police said the victim’s Sonata was later recovered.