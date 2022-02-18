MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say.

According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said a woman who was operating a forklift removed her safety belt. Soon after, the source said the woman ran into or over something, causing her to be thrown from the equipment with the forklift landing on top of her.

A state OSHA investigator arrived at the location Friday morning and is reviewing the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.

FedEx released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our team member. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, their colleagues, and all those affected by this event. We are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

A source with decades invested with @FedEx is telling @3onyourside a woman was ‘crushed to death’ while operating a forklift overnight. The source goes on to say there is ONE thing that could have changed this tragic outcome. Details @ 9 am. pic.twitter.com/rpFA2qixpz — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) February 18, 2022

FedEx, which has its World Hub at the Memphis airport, employs tens of thousands in the Memphis area.

We will update this page when more information becomes available.